Franklin Graham, president and CEO of Samaritan’s Purse, a Christian relief and evangelism organization, is also president and CEO of the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association. The fourth of Billy and Ruth Bell Graham’s five children, Franklin is the author of several books, including the best-selling autobiography Rebel with a Cause and All for Jesus. He and his wife, Jane, make their home in North Carolina.



Donna Lee Toney, a colleague of Franklin Graham’s for thirty years, has been involved in the ministries of Samaritan’s Purse and the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association and in literary collaboration since 1982, most recently on the release of Nearing Home with Billy Graham.

