Floyd Werner, PhD
Floyd Werner, Ph.D., and Carl Olson, M.S., entomologists at the University of Arizona in Tucson, share their affection for the diversity and necessity of all creatures. They’ll arm us with knowledge to help us appreciate and respect the role insects play as the recyclers in nature and even dispel some of the fears and misconceptions many of us have about the earth’s most numerous inhabitants.Read More
By the Author
Insects Of The Southwest
Describes more than 120 common varieties of Southwestern insects and arthropods, enabling the reader to appreciate and respect the role "creepy crawlies" play in our…