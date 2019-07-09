Ezekiel Emanuel

Abbe R. Gluck is a Professor of Law and the Founding Faculty Director of the Solomon Center for Health Law and Policy at Yale Law School and Professor of Medicine at Yale Medical School. She previously served in the administrations of New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg and New Jersey Governor Jon Corzine, as well as working un the U.S. Senate and at the U.S. Supreme Court. Gluck’s scholarship has been published in the Yale Law Journal, the Harvard Law Review, the Stanford Law Review, New England Journal of Medicine, JAMA, and many other journals.

is Vice Provost for Global Initiatives and chair of the Department of Medical Ethics and Health Policy at the University of Pennsylvania. From January 2009 to January 2011, he served as special advisor for health policy to the director of the White House Office of Management and Budget. Dr. Emanuel has written and edited 10 books and over 300 scientific articles. He is currently a contributor to theand commentator on CNN. He lives in Philadelphia.