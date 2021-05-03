Eva Mozes Kor
The late Eva Mozes Kor founded the CANDLES Holocaust Memorial Museum and Education Center in memory of the twins Mengele murdered, to teach about the Holocaust, and as a testament to the power of forgiveness. She was a community leader, champion of human rights, and tireless educator. A frequent public speaker, Eva was also the subject of a PBS documentary about her life.Read More
Danica Davidson wrote I Will Always Protect You with her friend, Eva Mozes Kor. Danica is the author of sixteen books for children and young adults.
