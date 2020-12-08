Erika Schickel

Erika Schickel has been a regular book critic and op-ed contributor for the LA Times and her writing has appeared in The Los Angeles Review of Books, LA Weekly, LA City Beat, LA Observed.com, Bust Magazine, Salon.com, The Daily Beast, HuffPost, The Chicago Tribune and more. Her literary writing has been anthologized and published by City Lights Books, Seal Press, Red Hen Press, Anthem Journal, and Tin House. Erika’s first book, You’re Not the Boss of Me: Adventures of a Modern Mom (2007), was a People magazine pick and a Walmart “Latest and Greatest” book. Her 1997 play, Wild Amerika, was produced for NPR’s award-winning series “The Play’s the Thing.”