Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Erik S. Reinert
Erik S. Reinert, author of Globalization, Economic Development and Inequality: An Alternative Perspective (2004), is Professor of Technology, Governance and Development Strategies at Tallinn University of Technology, Estonia, and President of The Other Canon Foundation, Norway. He is one of the world’s leading heterodox development economists. He lives in Tallinn, Estonia.Read More
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
By the Author
How Rich Countries Got Rich ... and Why Poor Countries Stay Poor
A maverick economist explains how protectionism makes nations rich, free trade keeps them poor---and how rich countries make sure to keep it that way.Throughout history,…