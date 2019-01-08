Erik Reinert
Erik S. Reinert, author of Globalization, Economic Development and Inequality: An Alternative Perspective (2004), is Professor of Technology, Governance and Development Strategies at Tallinn University of Technology, Estonia, and President of The Other Canon Foundation, Norway. He is one of the world’s leading heterodox development economists. He lives in Tallinn, Estonia.Read More
