Eric Topol
Eric Topol, MD, is a world-renowned cardiologist, Executive Vice-President of Scripps Research, founder of a new medical school and one of the top ten most cited medical researchers. The author of The Patient Will See You Now and The Creative Destruction of Medicine, he lives in La Jolla, CA.Read More
