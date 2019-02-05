Emmanuel Ntibonera is a gifted public speaker, humanitarian at heart, and a singer/songwriter who has built a successful non-profit-“Ntibonera Foundation,” which shares the love of Christ while bringing hope and relief to those suffering in the Congo and in Africa as whole-from the ground up. Through his efforts, he has secured fundraising, booked gigs across the country, and raised ten thousands pairs of shoes through sheer dedication. Emmanuel enjoys playing soccer, traveling, and leading worship with his family band while raising awareness about the issues Congolese people face. He graduated from Liberty University with a bachelor’s degree in health promotion and is currently pursuing his MBA. Emmanuel was born in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and then moved to Kenya, where he lived as a refugee after his family was forced to flee their home due to war and political instability. He lives in Greensboro, North Carolina.

Drew Menard is a professional writer living in Virginia with his wife and four active boys. He earned a bachelor’s degree in journalism and a master’s in strategic communication from Liberty University, where he published his thesis on the emergent trend of transmedia storytelling. Drew is an award-winning columnist who has written extensively for magazines, newspapers, and digital publications. His creative projects also include developing screenplays and novels.