Emma Szalai
Emma Szalai is a university student currently pursuing a degree in Chemical Engineering and has been an active writer on Wattpad for over six years. There’s no doubt that if you recommend her a story with a sexy, athletic male lead, she’ll drop everything she’s doing and immediately start reading. When not reading or writing, she can be found playing board games with her friends, staying up to date with what’s happening in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and spending hours binge-watching her favorite television shows.Read More
You can usually find her on Wattpad @winx1348 & Twitter @emmaroseszalai.
By the Author
Defending Parker
Jillian's senior year was supposed to be easy, but when her father's job causes the two of them to uproot their life and move to…