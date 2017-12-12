Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Embree De Persiis Vona
Anstice Carroll traces her interest in health foods to her parent’s natural cooking. She lives in New York City, where she has owned and run the Anstice Carroll Catering company for twenty-five years, and where she was food director at the Grace Church School in Greenwich Village for twenty-seven years.Read More
Embree De Persiis Vona, a graduate of McGill University, is a professional potter who lives in Big Sur, California. She developed her enthusiasm for health food in the mid ’60s, “in other words, when [she] started feeding [herself].”
Gianna De Persiis Vona became obsessed with health food after the birth of her two sons, when it became simply unacceptable to feed them the pesticide-ridden fare she had previously justified feeding to herself. Besides being knowledgeable in the realm of health food and natural healing, Gianna is a cook and a writer. She has a Masters Degree in creative writing and leads inspirational writing workshops in her home town of Sebastopol, California. Her advice column, “Ask Sydney,” appears weekly in The North Bay Bohemian, and online at http://www.asksydney.com.
