Elizabeth F. Cohen
Elizabeth F. Cohen is a professor of political science at the Maxwell School of Citizenship and Public Affairs at Syracuse University. The author of The Political Value of Time, she lives in New York City.Read More
By the Author
Illegal
A political scientist explains how the American immigration system ran off the rails -- and proposes a bold plan for reform Under the Trump administration,…