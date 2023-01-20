Edmund C. Snodgrass is president and founder of Emory Knoll Farms, Inc. and Green Roof Plants, North America’s first nursery specializing in green roof plants and horticultural consulting. Snodgrass collaborates on green roof research with academic institutions including Penn State University, University of Melbourne, University of Maryland, University of Auckland, and Sheffield University. A popular speaker and published author, he lectures widely and has been featured in The New York Times and on the Sundance Channel’s Ecobiz documentary series.

Lucie L. Snodgrass is a passionate gardener and professional writer. Before teaching at the college level, she served as a policy advisor in state and federal government. Lucie holds a Master of Fine Arts from the Johns Hopkins University and a Master of Public Administration from the John F. Kennedy School of Government of Harvard University.