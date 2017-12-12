Duncan Osborne

Duncan Osborne is the leading journalist reporting on the topic of crystal meth in the gay community. He is a contributing reporter to Out and The Advocate as well as serving as Associate Editor for Gay City New. His first story on meth was published in 2000 and since then has written a great deal about the drug, the community and law enforcement responses to meth, and the drug’s connection to HIV and AIDS. He is also a member of the National Lesbian and Gay Journalists Association. He lives in Brooklyn, NY.