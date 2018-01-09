Dr. Steven Berglas

Formerly a faculty member of Harvard Medical School’s Department of Psychiatry and staff member of McLean Hospital for more than 25 years, Dr. STEVEN BERGLAS is now an executive coach and corporate consultant based in Los Angeles, CA. He is the author of four books that examine how the changes brought about by career success cause vocational, interpersonal, and psychological problems. He has published more than 70 articles and journal reports on the causes and cures of self-defeating behavior, the factors that cause executives to fail, and how to prevent white-collar crime. He lives in Los Angeles, California.