Dr. Jeffrey O. G. Ogbar
Jeffrey O. G. Ogbar is professor of history and founding director of the Center for the Study of Popular Music at the University of Connecticut. He earned his PhD in US history from Indiana University Bloomington and his BA in history from Morehouse College in Atlanta. He lives in Hartford, Connecticut.Read More
By the Author
America's Black Capital
The remarkable story of how African Americans transformed Atlanta, the former heart of the Confederacy, into today’s Black mecca Atlanta is home to…