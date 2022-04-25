Dr. Habib Sadeghi

Habib Sadeghi, DO, FACEMIP, is the co-founder of Be Hive of Healing Integrative Medical Center based in Los Angeles and a clinical instructor of family medicine at Western University of Health Sciences. He is the author of Within: A Spiritual Awakening to Love & Weight Loss, as well as the foreword to Gwyneth Paltrow’s It’s All Good, and is the publisher of the health and well-being journal, MegaZEN. To learn more about him, you can visit BeingClarity.com.