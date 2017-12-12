Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Dr. Andrew Stanway

Andrew Stanway, M.D., is the author of numerous books on sex and relationships, including the bestselling Joy of Sexual Fantasy and A Couple’s Guide to Loving. As a relationships and sex expert, he contributes regularly to magazines and appears on radio and television. He lives and practices in England.
