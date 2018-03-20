Doug Pederson

Doug Pederson is the coach of the Super Bowl LII champion Philadelphia Eagles. In his second season as an NFL head coach, Pederson led the Eagles to an NFC East title, the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoffs, and the first Super Bowl title in franchise history with a 41-33 victory over the New England Patriots. He spent fourteen years as a quarterback in the NFL, serving as the backup for Brett Favre for many years on the Green Bay Packers. Pederson lives with his wife, Jeannie, and their children in Moorestown, New Jersey.



Dan Pompei has written about the NFL for more than three decades and received the 2013 Dick McCann Award for long and distinguished reporting on professional football. He currently writes for Bleacher Report and The Athletic.

