Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Denice Hicks
Elin Hilderbrand lives on Nantucket with her husband and their three young children. She grew up in Collegeville, PA, and traveled extensively before settling on Nantucket, which has been the setting for her eight previous novels. Hilderbrand is a graduate of JohnsHopkinsUniversity and the graduate fiction workshop at the University of Iowa.Read More
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use