Deepi Ahuluwalia

Deepi Ahluwalia is a food and travel photographer, and columnist for Life & Thyme magazine. She has worked with such brands, companies, and publications as American Airlines, Nestle, JCPenney, the Dallas Morning News, Jacques Torres Chocolate, and Wal-Mart. She holds a degree in pastry arts from the French Culinary Institute.





Stef Ferrari is Senior Editor of Life & Thyme Magazine. She is an Emmy-winning, James Beard Award-nominated producer on the documentary series The Migrant Kitchen, which explores the influence of immigrant culture on America’s foodways. Her recipes have been featured in O, The Oprah Magazine, Better Homes and Gardens, and Southern Living, and she has appeared on the Food Network’s Cutthroat Kitchen and Unique Sweets.