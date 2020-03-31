Deepak Chopra, MD, FACP, is an immigrant who was born in New Delhi, India, moved to the United States in 1970, and became a citizen in 1984. He is an American author, lecturer and music composer who has contributed to seven albums and written over eighty-five books translated into over 43 languages, including numerous New York Times bestsellers. One of his songs Do You Love Me featuring Demi Moore hit #10 on Billboard and remained on the chart for thirteen weeks. He recited Nehru’s “Spoken at Midnight” speech on Ted Nash’s Presidential Suite, which won the Grammy Award for Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album in 2017. TIME magazine has described Dr. Chopra as “one of the top 100 heroes and icons of the century.” As the founder of The Chopra Foundation and co-founder of Jiyo and the Chopra Center for Wellbeing, he is a world-renowned pioneer in integrative medicine and personal transformation, and is Board Certified in Internal Medicine, Endocrinology and Metabolism. He is a Fellow of the American College of Physicians, Clinical Professor of Medicine, University of California, San Diego, Researcher, Neurology and Psychiatry at Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH), and a member of the American Association of Clinical Endocrinologists. The World Post and The Huffington Post global internet survey ranked Chopra #17 influential thinker in the world and #1 in Medicine.



