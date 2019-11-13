David Vanderpool, MD

David Vanderpool is CEO and founder of LiveBeyond, a not-for-profit mobile disaster relief organization providing medical, spiritual, and logistical support in more than a dozen disaster-ridden countries around the world. After Hurricane Katrina hit the southeastern coast of the U.S., Vanderpool felt a call to act. When the staggering earthquake hit Haiti in 2010, he used his trauma surgeon skills to provide care to those in need. In 2013 David and his wife, Laurie, moved to Thomazeau, Haiti, where LiveBeyond is now based.