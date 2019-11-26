David Steven Jacoby



David Jacoby has been consulting to global multinational companies on supply chain strategy and performance improvement for over 20 years. He is the President of Boston Strategies International, a firm that provides global strategy consulting, cost and price intelligence, and market data to help manufacturers achieve competitive advantage through supply chain management. Previously, he was based in Brazil, Hong Kong and France, where he consulted on strategic sourcing, purchasing and outsourcing, logistics, acquisitions, strategic alliances, capital investments, equipment and infrastructure.

He is a frequent speaker on global trade and supply chain economics at conferences worldwide, and contributes to journals such as Supply Chain Management Review and Supply Chain Quarterly. He holds an MBA from the Wharton School, a Masters in International Business from the Lauder Institute and a Bachelor of Science in Finance and Economics from the University of Pennsylvania.

