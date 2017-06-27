Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
David S. Bell
David S. Bell, M.D., an instructor at the Harvard Medical School and a staff member of Cambridge Hospital, is on the board of directors and the scientific advisory committee of The CFIDS Association of America, a national non-profit organization that funds both CFIDS research and advocacy efforts.
By the Author
The Doctor's Guide To Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Written by one of the world's leading experts in Chronic Fatigue/Immune Dysfunction Syndrome (CFIDS), this book is the most authoritative guide to a devastating illness…