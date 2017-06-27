The Doctor's Guide To Chronic Fatigue Syndrome

Written by one of the world’s leading experts in Chronic Fatigue/Immune Dysfunction Syndrome (CFIDS), this book is the most authoritative guide to a devastating illness that affects millions of people. Misunderstood by both the public and the medical community, CFIDS has been subject to rumors and misinformation, making it next to impossible to determine what the facts are.







David S. Bell, M.D., a noted expert and pioneer in the diagnosis and treatment of CFIDS, has written this book to provide accurate, up-to-date, and accessible information for all those who need to understand this emerging health epidemic. This definitive guide to the history, symptoms, effects, theories, treatment, continuing research, and recent advances covers all that anyone who has been touched by this devastating illness needs to know to understand, treat, and live with it. Furthermore, this book details the tremendous strides that are being made in the search for the cause and the cure for CFIDS, and provides sufferers with the latest information on what they can do to best treat the symptoms they suffer from. For many of the victims of CFIDS, there are often more questions than answers. Here at last are the facts from the acknowledged expert.