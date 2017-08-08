David LaChapelle

David LaChapelle has been called the Fellini of photography and is one of the hottest young photographers working today. Originally trained as a fine artist, LaChapelle turned to photography when he worked for Interview magazine as a teenager. His career has grown steadily ever since but it exploded in the 90s with the development of his signature style and as the leader of the New Surrealist pop-photography movement. LaChapelle has won numerous awards– Best New Photographer by American Photo & French Photo; Photographer of the Year from VH-1;an Eisie Award from Life in two different categories; Best Applied Photographer of the Year Award from the Int. Center of Photography.