Orders over $45 ship FREE
Shopping Cart
David Fleming
David Fleming in a senior writer at ESPN. During the last three decades at Sports Illustrated, ESPN The Magazine and ESPN he has written more than 35 cover stories on a wide range of the most compelling topics and highest-profile subjects in sports and culture across the globe. Fleming’s work has earned numerous national awards. He is also the author of two books, Noah's Rainbow: A Father’s Emotional Journey from the Death of his Son to the Birth of his Daughter and Breaker Boys: The NFL’s Greatest Team and the Stolen 1925 Championship. A native of Detroit, Fleming and his wife, Kim, live in North Carolina with their daughters.Read More
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
By the Author
Who's Your Founding Father?
Who's Your Founding Father? is David Fleming’s epic journey to discover the first, true Declaration of Independence, an adventure deep into one of the most astonishing…