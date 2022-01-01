David Fleming

David Fleming in a senior writer at ESPN. During the last three decades at Sports Illustrated, ESPN The Magazine and ESPN he has written more than 35 cover stories on a wide range of the most compelling topics and highest-profile subjects in sports and culture across the globe. Fleming’s work has earned numerous national awards. He is also the author of two books, Noah's Rainbow: A Father’s Emotional Journey from the Death of his Son to the Birth of his Daughter and Breaker Boys: The NFL’s Greatest Team and the Stolen 1925 Championship. A native of Detroit, Fleming and his wife, Kim, live in North Carolina with their daughters.