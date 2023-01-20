Free shipping on orders $35+
Shopping Cart
David Deardorff
David Deardorff is an author and photographer with a PhD in botany and years of experience as a plant pathologist. He taught at University of Hawaii and Washington State University where he served as faculty advisor to the Master Gardener Program. Deardorff has appeared with Kathryn Wadsworth on numerous radio shows including Martha Stewart Living Radio, Growing a Greener World, Real Dirt, and Gardening with Ciscoe. Join them at kathrynanddavid.com, on Twitter at @KBWandDD, or on Facebook at @david.deardorff.108.
Kathryn Wadsworth’s skill as an author and naturalist illuminates the connection between gardens and nature. She has led eco-tours to wilderness areas around the world and served as executive editor of research journals. She has appeared with David Deardorff on numerous radio shows including Martha Stewart Living Radio, Growing a Greener World, Real Dirt, and Gardening with Ciscoe. Join them at kathrynanddavid.com, on Twitter at @KBWandDD, or on Facebook at @david.deardorff.108.
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
By the Author
What's Wrong With My Vegetable Garden?
Calling all vegetable gardeners! This book will become one of your most essential garden tools. Are your tomatoes plagued by blossom end rot? Are your…
Buy the Book
What's Wrong With My Plant? (And How Do I Fix It?)
Become a Plant Doctor—No Ph.D. Required!What's Wrong With My Plant? provides an easy system for visually diagnosing any garden plant problem and matching it to the right…