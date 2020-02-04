David Crank

He and his wife Nicole live in the St. Louis area with their daughter Ashtyn. Their ministry is truly a family affair as their son, Austin and his wife, Morgan, are Campus Pastors in West Palm Beach, Florida.

and his wife Nicole founded and lead FaithChurch.com. A blogger and an author, David’s passion is to teach believers to change the way they think so that they can change the world. With three campuses in St. Louis, Missouri and one campus in West Palm Beach, Florida, Faith Church is a fast growing and encouraging family. Pastor David has a passion for making God’s word practical and useable for everyone. In just two years of ministry, Pastor David watched God grow Faith Church from 200 members to over eighteen thousand active members. He has also been blessed by ministering to a large global audience, both in person and via television, where he uses his God-given gifts to teach and serve at conferences and churches around the world.