Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Cynthia Griffin Wolff
Cynthia Griffin Wolff holds the Class of 1922 Professorship of the Humanities at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. She is the author of A Feast of Words: The Triumph of Edith Wharton and Samuel Richardson and the Eighteenth Century Puritan Character.
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
By the Author
Emily Dickinson
Cynthia Griffin Wolff's brilliant literary biography of Emily Dickinson is the first to unravel the intricate relationship between her life and her poetry. It is…