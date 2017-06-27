Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Emily Dickinson

Cynthia Griffin Wolff's brilliant literary biography of Emily Dickinson is the first to unravel the intricate relationship between her life and her poetry. It is a vivid portrait of the poet and her times as well as a fascinating interpretive study of the poems that will enable every reader to approach them with new understanding and delight.
Genre: Nonfiction / Biography & Autobiography / Literary

On Sale: January 22nd 1988

Price: $27.99 / $34.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 656

ISBN-13: 9780201168099

