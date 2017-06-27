Colonel William Allan

William Allan (1837-1889) participated in many actions and earned the respect of both Jackson and Lee, causing the former to refuse Lee’s request to transfer Allan to his own staff on the grounds that Jackson could not spare the young colonel. Allan’s histories draw on scrupulous research; on his firsthand observation of Jackson, Ewell, Johnston, Longstreet, and Early; and on several postwar discussions with Lee himself. With the addition of sixteen specially commissioned maps, this edition makes available two benchmarks in Confederate military literature that illuminate, provoke, and endure.