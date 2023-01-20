Free shipping on orders $35+
Clay Swartz
Clay Swartz is a writer and associate editor at Boys' Life magazine.
Tom Booth is an author and illustrator living in Brooklyn, NY.
By the Author
Who Wins?
Let’s say Charles Dickens challenges Mother Teresa to a lightsaber duel—they’re both equally fit, so will his superior artistry overcome her advantage in bravery and…