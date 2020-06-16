Claire Fagin, RN, PhD

Kate Fagan is a columnist and feature writer for espnW, ESPN.com and ESPN The Magazine. She is also a regular panelist on ESPN’s Around the Horn and can be seen on Outside the Lines, First Take and His & Hers.



Previously, Fagan spent three seasons covering the 76ers for the Philadelphia Inquirer. She is the author of a memoir, The Reappearing Act, and co-host of the espnW podcast Free Cookies. Kate lives in Brooklyn, New York with her girlfriend Kathryn Budig and their two dogs.