Cindy Morgan

As one of Christian music's most influential singer-songwriters, Cindy Morgan has garnered 12 Gospel Music Association Dove Awards, including the prestigious Songwriter of the Year trophy. With more than 21 number one hits to her credit, Moran has penned songs for many of the top names in contemporary Christian, Country, and Pop music, as well as having several songs placed in movies and television programs.
