Christy Harrison, MPH, RD
Christy Harrison, MPH, RD, is a registered dietitian nutritionist, certified intuitive eating counselor, and journalist who writes about food and nutrition. She is the founder and host of the Food Psych podcast, which has helped tens of thousands of people around the world stop dieting, recover from disordered eating, and develop happier and healthier relationships with food. Her writing has appeared in Gourmet, Slate, Refinery29, The Food Network, Epicurious, Allrecipes, Redbook, Buzzfeed, and many other publications, and her work is regularly featured in national print and broadcast media.Read More
Anti-Diet
How to reclaim your time, money, health, and happiness in our toxic diet culture by a registered dietitian, journalist, and host of the "Food Psych"…