Christopher Sabat

Christopher Sabat was a classically trained opera soloist considering whether or not to finish his degree when he discovered something amazing—the fathoms-deep baritone he was blessed with could do more than just sing, it could also help tell some pretty amazing stories. For over three decades Chris has served as Executive Producer and provided the voice of Prince Vegeta, Piccolo, Yamcha, and many others for the worldwide phenomenon known as Dragon Ball Z—the brainchild of genius mangaka Akira Toriyama and the cherished favorite of hundreds of millions of fans across the globe.