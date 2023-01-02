Use BESTBOOKS22 for 20% off at checkout! Free shipping on $35+ Last day for holiday shipping is 12/13.
Christopher Sabat was a classically trained opera soloist considering whether or not to finish his degree when he discovered something amazing—the fathoms-deep baritone he was blessed with could do more than just sing, it could also help tell some pretty amazing stories. For over three decades Chris has served as Executive Producer and provided the voice of Prince Vegeta, Piccolo, Yamcha, and many others for the worldwide phenomenon known as Dragon Ball Z—the brainchild of genius mangaka Akira Toriyama and the cherished favorite of hundreds of millions of fans across the globe.Read More
By the Author
Journey to the Best
Explore the rise of anime into mainstream American culture through the life and career of legendary voice actor Christopher Sabat as he revisits his work…