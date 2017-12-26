Chris Kipiniak

John Butman is an author, editor, and collaborative writer. His writing has appeared in the Harvard Business Review, the Nation, and other publications and his work has been featured in the New York Times, the Economist, and media venues around the world. His books include Trading Up: The New American Luxury, a BusinessWeek bestseller, and Breaking Out: How to Build Influence in a World of Competing Ideas. John divides his time between Portland and Bailey Island, Maine, not far from one of the earliest English settlement sites in America.



Dr. Simon Targett is a writer, historian and corporate communications advisor. He holds a PhD in history from Cambridge and has written articles on British history for various publications. An award-winning journalist, he has served as a correspondent and senior editor on the Financial Times and as global editor-in-chief of The Boston Consulting Group. He lives in London with his wife and two children.