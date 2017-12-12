Chris Bull
Chris Bull, Washington correspondent for The Advocate and frequent contributor to the Washington Post, is co-author of Perfect Enemies: The Battle Between the Religious and the Gay Rights Movement and, with Candace Gingrich, The Accidental Activist. He is the editor of Witness to Revolution: The Advocate Reports on Gay and Lesbian Politics: 1967–1999 and Come Out Fighting: A Century of Essential Writing on Gay & Lesbian Liberation.
