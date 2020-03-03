Charles Waters





Dave Arcade is an illustrator with a degree in graphic design. He began his ten year career in advertising as an art director in southern California. He spent his last three years as an associate creative director before he finally realized what he wanted to do when he grew up and took the leap into the world of freelance illustration. Dave’s style is born of his inner designer doing its best to talk down the numerous influences of his youth. Dave is an 80’s kid but stakes no claim to the Retrowave movement. He’s a descendant of the Hanna-Barbara / Chuck Jones lineage and it should come as no surprise that his style is straight up cartoons. His pieces are absurd and complex and demand more than a passing glance. If he’s not pining over music gear he’s doing work for brands like Google, Nickelodeon, Disney, Adobe, Activision, Discovery Channel and The Wall Street Journal.

is a publishing professional who lives and works in New York City. He identifies most with Socrates Johnson but shares a birthday with Ludwig van Beethoven.