Charles R. Smith, Jr. is an award-winning author, photographer and poet with over thirty books to his credit. His awards include a Coretta Scott King Award for Illustration for his photographs accompanying the Langston Hughes poem, My People, and a Coretta Scott King Honor Author Award for his biography on Muhammad Ali, Twelve Rounds to Glory. He grew up in California and attended the Brooks Institute of Photography. Charles currently lives with his family in Poughkeepsie, New York. Visit him at CharlesRSmithJr.com.