Charles McRaven
By the Author
The Blacksmith's Craft
Get that metal hot and start hammering! Setting up your own forge and crafting everyday items is easier than you might think. With simple methods,…
The Classic Hewn-Log House
A classic of early American architecture, the hewn-log house has a unique rustic charm and character. In this engaging and informative guide, Charles McRaven provides…
Building Stone Walls
Since 1973, Storey's Country Wisdom Bulletins have offered practical, hands-on instructions designed to help readers master dozens of country living skills quickly and easily. There…
Stonework
Discover the lasting satisfaction of working with stone. Master stonemason Charles McRaven covers everything you need to know about working with different types of stone…
Building with Stone
Enhance your life with beautiful and durable stone structures. With easy-to-follow instructions and an approachable style, master stonemason Charles McRaven guides you through a variety…