Casey Thaler

CASEY THALER, NASM-CPT, FNS is one of the most highly-regarded voices in the paleo and keto communities. Casey is pursuing his PhD in nutritional biochemistry and has written over 200 articles on health, science, fitness, and nutrition. As a National Academy of Sports Medicine certified personal trainer and fitness nutrition specialist, he has also helped thousands of people lose weight, look younger, and live their healthiest lives.

Casey writes regularly for the founder of the Paleo Diet, Dr. Loren Cordain. He is also a regular contributor to Paleo Magazine, and has written for Greatist, Paleohacks, MindBodyGreen, and Breaking Muscle. Casey also currently serves as an adviser to a number of small startup companies in the health and wellness space.



