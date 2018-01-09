Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Carolyn Nowak

Carolyn Nowak is an Ignatz Award-winning cartoonist and illustrator from Michigan. She has worked as an artist on Lumberjanes, which won two Eisners and a GLAAD Media Award for Outstanding Comic Book. Carolyn spends her free time looking at her phone, writing stories, and making things with her friends. No matter what you’ve heard, she is NOT a vampire.
