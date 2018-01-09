Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Carolyn Nowak
Carolyn Nowak is an Ignatz Award-winning cartoonist and illustrator from Michigan. She has worked as an artist on Lumberjanes, which won two Eisners and a GLAAD Media Award for Outstanding Comic Book. Carolyn spends her free time looking at her phone, writing stories, and making things with her friends. No matter what you’ve heard, she is NOT a vampire.Read More
Buffy the Vampire Slayer: The Cursed Coven
The second installment in the original and action-packed Buffy the Vampire series that features Buffy Summers as a middle schooler! Told through comics, journal entries,…
Buffy the Vampire Slayer: New School Nightmare
An exciting and hilarious new middle grade story for anyone who likes (or doesn't like) vampires! Buffy Summers is just like any other student...except for…