Candice M. Kelsey earned her B.A. in English from Miami University (OH), her M.A. in English from Loyola Marymount University, and has over 200 hours of professional development in education, rhetoric, and teen counseling. She currently helped found a new private high school in Santa Monica, CA, where she serves on the Advisory Board. She is an essay reader/grader for both the College Board's Advanced Placement program and the S.A.T. She freelances for the U.S. Department of Education as an evaluator of grant proposals.



She has studied the influence of the Internet on youth culture for over eight years; more recently her interests have been focused on MySpace.com. She has been actively researching its impact on teens for the last eighteen months, interviewing countless teenagers, parents, educators, and school administrators.