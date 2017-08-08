Calvin Miller
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
By the Author
Letters to Heaven
In these masterfully written letters to heaven, Calvin Miller thanks, lovingly reflects on-and sometimes confesses his regrets to -the departed influences in his life. Some…
Jesus Loves Me
There are few songs more recognizable to the Christian believer than Anna B. Warner's beloved hymn, "Jesus Loves Me." The simple yet eloquent lyric states…
Miracles and Wonders
* Jesus Loves Me, Calvin Miller's most recent novel, was published by Warner Faith in 4/02. His previous book, Into the Depths of God (Bethany…
Loving God Up Close
Author of "Miracles and Wonders" and "With Wings Like Eagles," Miller is a pastor, poet, theologian, and painter. This is his latest theology book.