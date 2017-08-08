Lauded by the likes of Max Lucado, Karen Kingsbury and Eugene Peterson for his work, Calvin Miller (PhD, Ministry, Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary) has nearly 4 million books in print and is the best-selling author of The Singer Trilogy. Miller, who served as a pastor for more than 30 years, joined the faculty at Samford University, Beeson Divinity School, in Birmingham, Alabama in 1999, and regularly speaks at colleges, seminaries and churches. He is also adjunct professor of preaching at Dallas Theological Seminary.

