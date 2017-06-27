Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
C. Gordon Bell
C. Gordon Bell is most recently chief scientist at Stardent Computer, Concord, Massachusetts. He spent 23 years at Digital Equipment Corporation as vice president of research and development, where he managed the engineering of DEC's products.
John E. McNamara is senior hardware engineer at Stratus Computer Incorporated. He has worked on key research and development teams at MIT's Lincoln Laboratory and Digital Equipment Corporation. He has received three U. S. patents and is the author of several other publications on computers.
By the Author
High-tech Ventures
High-Tech Ventures is for those who design, build, and market innovative products—people who are creating the high-tech world of the future. More specifically it is…