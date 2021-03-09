Britni de la Cretaz is a freelance writer who focuses on the intersection of sports and gender. They are the former sports columnist for Longreads and for Bitch Media. Their work has appeared in the New York Times, Rolling Stone, espnW, Vogue, The Washington Post, Teen Vogue, The Ringer, Bleacher Report, The Atlantic, and more. Their work on racism in Boston sports media received the 2017 Nellie Bly Award for Investigative Journalism from the Transformative Culture Project, and that story was also a Notable Story in the 2018 Best American Sports Writing. Their writing on the queer history of women’s baseball for Narratively was nominated for a prestigious baseball writing award, the 2019 SABR Analytics Research Award. They live in the Boston area.





is a sports writer forand a seasoned freelance writer based in Buffalo, NY. Her articles, columns and profiles on female/LGBTQ athletes have appeared inand more. She appears regularly on The Tim Graham Show, a Buffalo-based sports talk radio program. She received Notable Mention in the 2018anthology for her story, “My Father, Trump and The Buffalo Bills.”