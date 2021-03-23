Bradley Bale

Dr. Bradley Bale is an internationally recognized expert in the field of arteriology, a pioneering medical specialty that rapidly adapts the latest peer-reviewed science into clinical practice to optimize the health of the body’s 60,000 miles of blood vessels. He is the cofounder and a principal instructor in the BaleDoneen Method for the prevention of heart attack, stroke, and diabetes, which a 2019 Netflix documentary, “Root Cause,” hailed as “the premier cardiovascular prevention program in the country.” For more than 30 years, Dr. Bale maintained one of the largest primary care practices in Spokane, Washington, where he cofounded the Heart Attack Prevention Clinic with Amy Doneen, DNP in 2003—one of the first such facilities in the U.S. Dr. Bale holds professorships at the Washington State University School of Medicine, University of Kentucky College of Dentistry, and Texas Tech University Health Science Center. His writing has appeared in numerous highly-respected medical journals, and he is a sought-after speaker for conferences and lectures, as well as a go-to interviewee for major media outlets.



Amy L. Doneen, ARNP, DNP is an international leader in the field of arteriology, a groundbreaking medical specialty that harnesses the latest peer-reviewed science to optimize the health of the 60,000 miles of blood vessels in your body that nourish all of your organs, tissues and muscles. Dr. Doneen is the cofounder and a principal instructor in the BaleDoneen Method, practiced by more than 3,600 healthcare providers around the world, and she is the owner and medical director of The Heart Attack and Stroke Prevention Center (HASPC) in Spokane, Washington, a highly sought private clinical practice that serves patients from all over the world using the BaleDoneen Method. She holds professorships at Washington State University School of Medicine, University of Kentucky College of Dentistry and Texas Tech University Health Science Center. Her writing has appeared in numerous highly-respected medical journals, and she is a sought-after speaker for conferences and lectures, as well as a go-to interviewee for major media outlets.

